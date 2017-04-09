Maajid Nawaz Shuts Down Immigrant Caller Who Complains About Immigrants

Maajid Shuts Down Immigrant Caller Who Complains About Immigrants This caller, an immigrant himself, called to complain about immigrants taking up school places - and proceeded to insult Maajid in the process. 04:12

This caller, an immigrant himself, called to complain about immigrants taking up school places - and proceeded to insult Maajid in the process.

An immigrant, who has lived in the UK for a number of years, phoned Maajid Nawaz to complain about the high number of immigrants living in his area.

He said that because of "unskilled migrants" his son could not get a place at the school he wanted - and also claimed LBC Presenter Maajid Nawaz wouldn't understand because of his upbringing.

The Presenter soon shut down the caller for making assumptions about immigrants - and himself.

The man called LBC a "pro immigrant station". He then said: "Probably you are living in a posh area, you are private schooled, you don't know the real reality.

"Why don't you come to East Ham...I have lived here 35 years, I have paid my dues, I have never been benefits...but I didn't get my first preference for my son."

He went on: "So many immigrants, the parents who have not contributed, they can go on holiday and things like that...I am not against good immigration, skilled immigrants, but don't let Tom Dick and Harry."

Maajid interjected: "I've been sitting here patiently listening to you accuse me of something which I think is a heinous assumption. Probably the same assumption you make about unskilled immigrants to be honest."

But Maajid Nawaz didn't stop there. Watch to see how the Presenter persuaded the caller make a U-turn.