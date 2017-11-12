Maajid Nawaz's Intensely Personal Connection With Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

The LBC presenter opened up about his personal connection to the case of the British national imprisoned in Iran.

British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was visiting family in Iran when she was accused of spying and and spreading propaganda.

She has been imprisoned thus far for 18 months but will face additional charges after a gaffe by Boris Johnson.

The blustering Foreign Secretary said she was "training journalists" in Iran and is believed to have potentially added another five additional years to her sentence.

Nazanin was travelling with her two-year-old baby when she was arrested.

Maajid Nawaz said he knew exactly how it felt to have the police separate you from your newborn, his own one-year-old son was in his arms when he was arrested in Egypt.

He said: "Nazanin was torn from her child at the point of arrest.

"I feel particularly strongly about this because the same happened to me. I had my then one-year-old in my arms in Egypt.

"He was torn from my arms in exactly the same way and I didn't see him until five years later.

"He's now 17 and we're somewhat estranged, but it all began there in Egypt."

