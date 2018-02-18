Maajid Can't Beleive This Creationist Who Dismisses The Big Bang Theory And Evolution

Kris phoned in to discuss her views on science during a conversation about gene editing techniques and using animal organs in human.

Kris rang in to say that she believed that we are built in the image of God and that humans are special "because our brains are higher" and that humans are in a different category from animals.

Kris said that she didn't believe we evolved and that the "big bang theory has been disputed."

When Maajid explained what Darwin's theory of evolution Kris said she didn't believe that "because how come the monkeys haven't learnt to drive buses?"

When Maajid asked if Kris was opposed to science she said she wasn't, but the theory of evolution was "making God a liar because he said that he created the world in six days."