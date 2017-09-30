Maajid Can't Help But Laugh At Ukip

Maajid Nawaz has only one response to Ukip electing a new leader: laughter.

Ukip's new leader is setting out his vision for how the party aims to re-establish itself.

Henry Bolton has already stressed he intends to unite UKIP after defeating a candidate whose description of Islam as "evil" had threatened to split the party.

Discussing Bolton's new-found leadership of the party, Maajid Nawaz couldn't help but laugh.

Taking aim at the party's leadership contest, its policies and main objective of leaving the EU, he struggled to suppress bouts of giggles in between questioning whether the party served any purpose.

Watch the laughter above.