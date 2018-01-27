Maajid Clashes With Baroness Warsi Over Anti-Extremism Tsar

Maajid Nawaz has accused Baroness Warsi of a "character assassination" against the government's new anti-extremism tsar.

Sara Khan is due to lead the new 'Commission for Countering Extremism' as an independent adviser.

But Khan is facing calls to quit from dozens of Muslim groups who say she's too close to the government.

Baroness Warsi, who was the first Muslim woman to serve in the Cabinet, claims she's the wrong person for the job.

She has tweeted: "Sara is sadly seen as simply a creation of, and mouthpiece, for the Home Office."

Government about to appoint Commissioner to tackle extremism

But can someone considered by many in British Muslim communities as simply a creation and mouthpiece of the @ukhomeoffice ever be independent, credible or effective?#RICU #Breakthrough #AnotherTobyYoungMoment https://t.co/kGjMRyvMe6 — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) January 24, 2018

But Maajid has accused the Conservative peer of being hypocritical, as she was given a life peerage.

He told her: "We need more Muslim voices out there, not less."

Watch the fiery exchange in the video above.