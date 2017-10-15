Maajid Dismantles James Corden's "Morally Repugnant" Harvey Weinstein Jokes

Now Discussing
15 October 2017, 17:20
The comedian made several jokes about the Harvey Weinstein allegations at a gala he hosted last night
James Corden joked about disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles last night.
A week after Saturday Night Live was slammed for ignoring the ongoing scandal, Corden opened his emcee set with the issue in a room full of Hollywood A listers.
“This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A,” Corden quipped in his opening remarks. “It’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”
Maajid Nawaz said that the jokes were made too soon: "If somebody, after the liberation of Poland from Hitler's troops, walked into the death camps and cracked a joke about Jews being incinerated - that's not funny. That's disgusting.
"It's too raw, too soon and too live a moment, to mock that moment.
"You don't right there, while the issue is live, go and do something like that."
