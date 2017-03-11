Maajid On Why Free Movement With Australia Is A Good Idea

11 March 2017, 15:03

Maajid On Why Free Movement With Australia Is A Good Idea

Maajid Nawaz succinctly sums up why he agrees with former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott's suggestion Britain and Australia should set up a free movement zone after Brexit.

00:54

Maajid Nawaz succinctly sums up why he agrees with former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott's suggestion.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has suggested that Britain and Australia should set up a free movement zone after Brexit because they share “western norms of behaviour”. 

Maajid Nawaz explains why he thinks this is a good idea. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage - 9th March 2017

Nigel Farage Clashes With Tony Blair Fan Over The Iraq War

Shelagh Fogarty fiery

Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour
Katie Hopkins On McCanns

Katie Hopkins: Madeleine McCann Will Never Come Home

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

5 months ago

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

6 months ago

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

3 months ago

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

4 months ago

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"

4 months ago