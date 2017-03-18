Maajid: I'll Back Osborne As The Standard's Editor - If He Does This First

Maajid Nawaz said George Osborne will have his full backing as the new Editor of the Evening Standard - if he does this first

George Osborne has been appointed the new Editor of the Evening Standard in a controversial move by the London paper.

His new appointment has prompted criticism and concern for various reasons and in this clip Maajid Nawaz explains why.

Maajid Nawaz said his problem with Osborne's new job is nothing personal, and the former Chancellor will have his "full backing" - if he gives up his other jobs.

The Presenter passionately explained why in true Nawaz style on his Saturday afternoon LBC show.