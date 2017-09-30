"Leaving The EU Is Far More Complex Than A Simple Divorce"

"Have you ever been divorced Dave? I have, I'll tell you, it's not as simple as saying 'I'm leaving' and walking out."

Maajid Nawaz spoke to a caller who bemoaned the protracted Brexit negotiations, as well as the UK's supposed lack of democratic leaders.

Dave called for someone to lead the country away from talks with the EU in good faith to the political will of the British people.

Maajid explained the Brexit settlement was far more complex than his comparatively simple divorce. Picture: LBC

Maajid explained that that isn't how divorce works. He said: "You understand even in a divorce, on the one hand you can say 'divorce means divorce.' The other's saying 'what are the terms? What is the settlement? What about the kids? What about the house?'

"You can't just say 'divorce means divorce, I'm not going to talk about anything.'

"Do you really understand what you're saying Dave? On a macro-scale between nations you can't do that, you can't do that in a marriage, let alone in a huge continental negotiation.

"Come on Dave, get real.

"Have you ever been divorced? I have. I can tell you one thing, it's not as simple as walking out."

