Maajid Nawaz: We Are Fighting An Insurgency In Our Own Country

16 September 2017, 13:51

"There are 3,000 operational jihadists in the UK in an ideological struggle against our values."

Maajid Nawaz called for the UK to recognise then true ideological nature of the Islamist terrorism it currently faces.

He made reference to the 3,000 people currently under surveillance by the UK's security services and the 23,000 they would like to surveil, resources permitting.

The LBC presenter said: "We're not faced with a traditional war. We're facing a jihadist insurgency.

"It is impossible to deny we are in the midst of an insurgency and insurgencies are primarily ideological.

"This is an ideological struggle against our values.

"So it's even more important for us to stand by our values and defend them, and fight back, against totalitarian and theocratic values."

Watch the full clip above.

Latest on LBC

Terror Attack at Parsons Green

This Londoner Had The Perfect Response To Parsons Green Attack
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"