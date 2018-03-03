Maajid Nawaz: It's Time For A Debate On Circumcision

3 March 2018, 16:20

Maajid Nawaz has opened up about his decision not to circumcise his son, saying it's time for a debate on the issue.

Maajid says he would back the introduction of an age of consent to allow boys to decide for themselves.

MPs in Iceland are currently considering banning circumcision for non-medical reasons.

It would be the first country in Europe to introduce a ban, but some religious leaders say it would be an attack on religious freedom.

Maajid Nawaz
Maajid Nawaz. Picture: LBC

The practice is traditional for Jewish and Muslim families but Maajid admitted he thought hard about whether he wanted his son to be circumcised.

He revealed: "I had to put the feelings and rights of a baby boy over my own feelings.

"Doing that to a defenceless child, that is unable to speak for itself, with no medical reasons, is not justifiable."

"That is why it's time we had this debate."

Watch his full argument in the video above.

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"