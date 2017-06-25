Maajid Nawaz: Monarchy Here To Stay

25 June 2017, 14:32

Maajid Nawaz says the Queen seems to be doing "amazingly well". The presenter says he is a realist and that there's "no chance of the monarchy being abolished".

Queen doing "good job"

Queen doing "good job"

00:02:38

He was speaking on his radio show in the wake of comments by Prince Harry.

Prince Harry has admitted he once "wanted out" of the Royal Family - but stayed to dedicate much of his time to charitable work.

Prince Harry

Maajid said he believes the Queen came "to life" after the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Listen to what he had to say about the Royal Family in the video at the top of this page.

Maajid Nawazz

Latest on LBC

NHS James O'Brien

French Doctor Is Moving Back Home After 20 years Because Of Brexit Abuse
Nigel Farage

Remainer Brands Nigel Farage A “Brexit Conman” - But Can’t Name One Lie
Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"