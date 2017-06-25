Maajid Nawaz: Monarchy Here To Stay

Maajid Nawaz says the Queen seems to be doing "amazingly well". The presenter says he is a realist and that there's "no chance of the monarchy being abolished".

Queen doing "good job" 00:02:38

He was speaking on his radio show in the wake of comments by Prince Harry.

Prince Harry has admitted he once "wanted out" of the Royal Family - but stayed to dedicate much of his time to charitable work.

Maajid said he believes the Queen came "to life" after the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Listen to what he had to say about the Royal Family in the video at the top of this page.