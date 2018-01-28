Maajid Nawaz on Theresa May: Sometimes Best People Make Worst Leaders

28 January 2018, 13:13

Maajid discussed why being a nice person, might not mean you are a good leader.

According to reports, senior Conservative members have given Theresa May three months to improve or face a leadership challenge.

Maajid Nawaz addressed the issue that the Prime Minister is facing on his show.

He said; "she's not the first Prime Minister to be handed an incredibly difficult task. It's how one manages the crisis that they find themselves in. It's how one seeks to manoeuvre in such times, that defines the leader."

"Theresa May has failed to shine as a leader. People are looking for bold, decisive leadership moves."

"Some people might says she's a very nice person. Sometimes the worst people, make the best leaders. And sometimes the best people, make the worst leaders," he added.



