Why Maajid Nawaz Refuses To Praise Didsbury Mosque For Speaking Out Against Isis

The Mosque of the Manchester Jihadist has spoken out against Isis and strongly condemned the attack - but Maajid Nawaz says there's a very long way to go

Leading figures from the Didsbury Mosque have spoken out against Isis, and condemned member Salman Ramadan Abedi - the 22-year-old responsible for the Manchester bombing.

In a strongly worded statement, Didsbury mosque and Manchester Islamic Centre called the terrorist attack an act of cowardice, adding that it has worked peacefully at the heart of the community for more than 50 years.

But Maajid Nawaz is not impressed.

In this clip he explains how the Mosque will have to do a lot more to gain his respect, given their track record.