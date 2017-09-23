Maajid Nawaz Makes The Case For Theresa May Being The Worst Prime Minister In Living Memory

A Brexit deal that fails to appease Brexiteers and Remainers both makes any kind of positive legacy for the Conservative party leader all the more unlikely, says the LBC presenter.

Theresa May's been told more clarity is needed over the UK's Brexit negotiating position - after her speech in Italy yesterday.

The French president says the issues of citizens' rights, the exit bill and the Irish border must be settled before talks can be held on trade.

The reaction to the Prime Minister's speech was fairly typical - she continually walks a tight rope seeking to satisfy eurosceptics and -philes alike in equal measure.

So Maajid Nawaz asked if that balancing act would see her premiership remembered as one of the worst in modern history.

Maajid believes the Prime Minister is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Picture: LBC

Drawing a comparison to the Republican attempts to dismantle ObamaCare, he said: "Will this end up in a scenario where whatever Theresa May puts to the country will be rejected by both sides?

"Leaving her perhaps as one of the most unpopular, unloved, unappreciated Prime Ministers in living memory.

"This cannot be good for her career, surely?

"She's caught between a rock and a hard place, enough to maybe even induce sympathy for her."

Watch the full clip above.