Maajid Nawaz: This Is Corbyn's True Victory

02:09

Many have hailed Theresa May's snap election as a victory for Labour - Maajid Nawaz disagrees - but thinks there is one thing Corbyn should be celebrating.

On his LBC show he discussed the surprise snap election result, which saw the Conservative Party lose their majority and Labour's support surge.

Many have suggested that the result is a victory for Labour, but Maajid does not agree given they did not secure enough seats to govern.

There is one victory, though, that Maajid thinks Corbyn can claim.