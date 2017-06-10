Maajid Nawaz: This Is Corbyn's True Victory

10 June 2017, 15:56

Maajid Nawaz: This Is Corbyn's True Victory

02:09

Many have hailed Theresa May's snap election as a victory for Labour - Maajid Nawaz disagrees - but thinks there is one thing Corbyn should be celebrating.

On his LBC show he discussed the surprise snap election result, which saw the Conservative Party lose their majority and Labour's support surge. 

Many have suggested that the result is a victory for Labour, but Maajid does not agree given they did not secure enough seats to govern. 

There is one victory, though, that Maajid thinks Corbyn can claim. 

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

James O’Brien Reacts With Disbelief To Theresa May’s “Ignorant” Speech
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Reveals His General Election Result Prediction

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn
Lord Sugar

Corbyn Voters Didn't Know What They Were Voting For: Lord Sugar

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"