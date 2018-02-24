Maajid Nawaz: We Need Strong Urban Voices Like Stormzy

Stormzy’s Grenfell intervention helps petition reach 100,000 signatures and Maajid speaks out about why he thinks it’s important for artists like him to speak out.

Maajid said: “There is a danger that out of sight and out of mind applies” to tragedies.

“That’s why we need these strong urban voices to continue raising the alarm bells”.

He spoke about the “power” of Stormzy’s intervention.

Picture: LBC/PA

Stormzy attacked Theresa May live on stage at the Brit Awards this week, shouting "Where's the money for Grenfell?"

The grime star was rapping topless as rain poured down on him at the star-studded ceremony at the O2.

He asked: “Yo Theresa May, where’s the money for Grenfell?

"What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?

"You criminals, and you’ve got the cheek to call us savages,

You should do some jail time, you should pay some damages,

You should burn your house down and see if you can manage this."

Theresa May has responded to Stormzy's rap, with a spokesperson saying: "She's determined that the public inquiry will discover not just what went wrong but why the voices of the people of Grenfell were ignored over so many years.

You can watch Stormzy's performance at The Brits in the video clip below: