Maajid Nawaz's Game Of Truth Or Dare For Theresa May

1 October 2017, 12:58

"If you think you're a leader, I dare you to sack Boris Johnson."

Maajid Nawaz has challenged Theresa May to play a game of truth or dare.

After Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has made repeated media interventions undermining the Prime Minister, Maajid has dared her to act like a leader and sack him.

Maajid Nawaz told the Prime Minister she had to sack her cabinet colleague Boris Johnson
Maajid Nawaz told the Prime Minister she had to sack her cabinet colleague Boris Johnson. Picture: LBC

Speaking this afternoon, the LBC presenter said: "The real problem is you're lacking in leadership, you can't even keep your senior lieutenants loyal around you.

"To prove your leadership, I'm going to dare you something.

"I dare the Prime Minister to sack Boris Johnson.

"He's pretty much undermining your leadership at every turn. If you truly do think you're going to stay in power beyond a year, as Boris has quipped that you will not, then prove your leadership by removing the court jester who is continuously undermining you.

"So I dare you, Theresa May, I dare you to sack Boris Johnson in a defiant show of leadership. I bet you won't."

Watch the challenge in full at the top of this page.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien's suggestion for improving the Ukip logo

James O'Brien's Hilarious Take On The New Ukip Logo

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"