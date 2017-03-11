Maajid Nawaz: "The Person Responsible For Rape Is The Rapist"

11 March 2017, 16:05

Maajid Nawaz Nails The Problem With Judge's Comments On Sexual Assault

Judge Lindsey Kushner said that women's drunkenness could leave them at risk of being sexually assaulted - Maajid pinpoints the problem with what she said.

03:17

Judge Lindsey Kushner said that women's drunkenness could leave them at risk of being sexually assaulted. Maajid pinpoints the problem with her comments.

During her sentencing of a rapist in Manchester, Lindsey Kushner QC said there was “absolutely no excuse” for sex attacks, but 'disinhibited behaviour' from women could put them in danger and they were less likely to be believed than a sober victim.

Her comments have received a wave of criticism, with many saying she is "victim-blaming". 

Maajid Nawaz pinpoints the issue with the Judge's comments. 

Following a discussion with various callers on the subject, Maajid Nawaz received a call from Amanda in Cornwall.

Her story demonstrates the extensive damage victim-blaming comments can have. Watch the clip below. 

'Victim-Blaming Comments Stopped Me From Going To Police'

Amanda from Cornwall told Maajid Nawaz that victim-blaming comments are the reason it took her six years to go the police about her attack.

02:14

