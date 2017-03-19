Maajid Nawaz Pinpoints The Argument For Drug Decriminalisation

19 March 2017, 15:12

Maajid Nawaz Pinpoints The Argument For Drug Decriminalisation

The Lib Dems have urged for possession of all drugs to be decriminalised, and Maajid Nawaz explains why this is a good idea.

04:20

Maajid Nawaz epically sums up why drugs need to be decriminalised in the UK.

The Liberal Democrats have called for all drugs to be decriminalised in order to tackle overcrowding in British prisons. 

The party calls on the Government to end the custodial punishment of drug users “that pose no threat to society”.

In this clip Maajid Nawaz explains why this needs to happen.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage in Califonia

Farage: The Tories Would Do Anything To Stop Me Winning An Election
James O'Brien confused

Leave Voter Performs So Many U-Turns When Discussing Brexit With James O'Brien
Shelagh Fogarty fiery

Shelagh's Fiery Row With Corbyn Fan Shows Why Voters Are Rejecting Labour

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

5 months ago

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

6 months ago

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

3 months ago

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

4 months ago

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"

4 months ago