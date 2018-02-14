Maajid Dismantles A Caller Who Fears A Shady Cabal Runs The World

This caller fears that a shady cabal of financiers is secretly running the world via clandestine meetings - and it didn't take Maajid Nawaz long to explain where he's going wrong.

As they were discussing the controversy around George Soros' £500,000 donation to block Brexit, David called to say he was worried by the global capitalists controlling everything.

He said: "It's not a conspiracy theory to say that the leaders of finance capitalism, the stock markets, multinational corporations organise, meet and talk to forward their interests.

"People like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. It's about power."

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Maajid tried to get an understanding of what David is so frightened by and eventually discovered it was capitalists and rich people: "People who own the multinational corporations and they invest a lot in politics, in lobbying thinktanks. Would you deny that?"

But Maajid had a brilliant response: "David, I think what you're complaining about is democracy.

"That's like asking would I deny a rich person buying a chocolate bar? Would I deny a person with money has the ability to buy things in stores?

"Someone with money has the ability to donate to charity and, guess what, to donate to political parties.

"That's the nature of a democracy and unless you believe in a one-party fascist state, I suppose you better deal with it."