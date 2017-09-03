Maajid Tackles 'Feminist' Muslim Who Said She'd Burn In Hell If She Didn't Wear A Hijab

This is the remarkable moment a Muslim caller told Maajid he should stop telling women not to wear the hijab - only to say it was God's choice.

Maajid criticised schools that allowed girls as young as five to wear the headscarf, saying the Quran says they should only wear it from puberty.

Faduma has worn a headscarf since she was seven and said God would punish her if she took it off, by burning her in hell.

Maajid had a row with this "feminist" Muslim caller. Picture: LBC

And when Maajid told her she didn't have to wear it, she became feminist and insisted he shouldn't dictate what a women wears.

That led Maajid to question why his religion doesn't have a single female Imam.

Things then got VERY heated between the host and caller.

