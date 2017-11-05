Maajid Talks To An Anorexic About Their Heartbreaking Attempts To Ignore Photoshopped Advertising

5 November 2017, 16:25

"I see images all around me, constantly, that make me very, very aware that I am very, very ugly."

Photoshopped adverts and doctored images can have a significant impact on our mental health and should be marked as "doctored", says male model Jamie Jewitt.

Maajid Nawaz talked to a caller with anorexia who spoke movingly about the impact of digitally altered pictures on her mental health: "They make me very, very aware that I am very, very ugly."

Grace recounted an experience at school where she was asked to remove her make up by a teacher. She was so physically scared of revealing her bare face Grace was reduced to tears.

Despite being "furious" about her self-consciousness, Grace feels powerless to resist succumbing to it.

She said: "Those images I'm sure will have been doctored and touched up in various ways, yet still having them processed by my mind makes me when I look in the mirror feel really, really depressed.

"I wish I didn't care. I really wish I didn't care.

"I couldn't cope with how ugly I felt, given all these images of people who are perfect."

Watch the full interview at the top of this page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"