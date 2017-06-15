Maajid: We Should Be Ashamed The Grenfell Fire Was Ever Allowed To Happen

15 June 2017, 15:40

The most vulnerable people have been failed and we should all be ashamed of ourselves, says Maajid Nawaz in a scathing take in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Maajid Nawaz: We Should Be Ashamed Grenfell Was Ever Allowed To Happen

Maajid Nawaz: We Should Be Ashamed Grenfell Was Ever Allowed To Happen

Given a chance to reflect since Wednesday morning’s horrendous events, the LBC presenter delivered his blistering view on why the disaster was ever allowed to happen.

Maajid demanded answers, asking why concerns of local residents were not listened to or acted upon.

“The typical annual income per household in social housing in London is roughly £19,000,” Maajid said.

Grenfell Maajid Nawaz

“This is in one of the richest boroughs, Kensington, in one of the richest cities in the world.

“London has more billionaires in it then New York. If we are not ashamed today that we failed our most vulnerable, those earning the least among us, the economically least empowered.

“If we are not ashamed that in one of the richest cities in the world and of the richest borough in this richest city then we have failed all of those victims and the children who are still missing.

“If we are not ashamed then I don’t know what has happened to humanity.”

The remains of the Grenfell Tower

The death toll of the Grenfell inferno has risen to 17 - but police believe that number is likely to increase even further.

Since the tragedy, it has emerged residents warned in 2016 of a potential “major disaster” in a blog post.

Members of an action group wrote how they felt the building posed a fire risk but felt their concerns had fallen on “deaf ears”.

Watch Maajid’s scathing response in the clip above.

