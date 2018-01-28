Maajid's Passionate Argument For Lowering The Voting Age

The Welsh Government wants to lower the voting age - and Maajid Nawaz doesn't understand why anyone would be against it.

Maajid was pleased to hear about the plans to lower the voting age in Wales. People aged 16 and 17 could soon have the opportunity to vote at the council elections.

Speaking on his LBC show, he defended his reasons for welcoming the idea; "if you engage younger people at an earlier age, then you are generating great interest in politics."

"You can leave school, you can seek full-time employment, you can pay tax and you can't vote? It just doesn't sounds right to me."

Fran, from Lewisham, is 14 years old and called Maajid to tell him that if the voting age is not lowered, she won't be able to until she's 22. You can listen to the call below.