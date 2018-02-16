Maajid’s Epic Response To Woman Who Says She Doesn’t Trust Male Cabbies

When this caller told Maajid Nawaz she stopped getting cabs because she was uncomfortable with male drivers, Maajid Nawaz hit back with this epic response.

Uber could be forced to offer women-only services under proposals but forward by Transport for London (TfL).

In a published policy statement, TfL said services within the city should provide “mechanisms to allow passengers to choose who they share vehicles with”, including “women-only vehicles”.

Maajid previously explained why he thought this would be a bad decision if implemented, which led Lauren from Brixton to phone in.

She told the LBC presenter she didn’t trust male cab drivers and would want women-only services to include women-only drivers too.

“It would make be feel safe, secure and comfortable”, Lauren said, adding: “I don’t want to get into a car with a man I know nothing about.

“That’s why I don’t get cabs.”

But, this seemed to hit a nerve with Maajid - as he accused the caller of discrimination.

Picture: LBC

He said: “I’m going to quote to you a sentence and I want you to tell me how this sentence is not discriminatory.

“‘When I was young, a black man robbed me and therefore I don’t like being in a close space with black men because I’ve had a bad experience when I was young’.

“How is that not a discriminatory sentiment to hold?”

Lauren replied: “Well I’m not saying that.”

To which Maajid responded: “I know, you’re saying it about men which is the same thing because it’s an imputable characteristic whether it’s race or somebody’s sex!”

Watch the call unfold above.