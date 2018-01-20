Maajid's Passionate Argument For Honouring Margaret Thatcher

Maajid Nawaz has made a passionate argument for a statue to honour the UK's first female Prime Minister.

The proposed statue of Margaret Thatcher would be built on Canning Green in Parliament Square and show the former Prime Minister dressed in her state robes, looking towards the Palace of Westminster.

But just as she was a controversial figure in life, plans for the statue are controversial too.

Margaret Thatcher. Picture: PA Images

Groups like the Westminster Society and the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors are opposed to them. The Metropolitan Police have also raised concerns about it being vandalised.

But Maajid has made his case for building the statue, to remember the country's first female leader.

Watch his passionate speech in the video above.