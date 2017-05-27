Man Who Maajid Tried To Recruit To "Islamist Ideology" 23 Years Ago Phones In

A man who Maajid Nawaz, a former extremist, attempted to recruit to an 'Islamist ideology' 23 years ago, phoned in.

Maajid Nawaz was speaking about the rise in hate crimes following the Manchester attack, and asked his listeners whether they were worried about a backlash.

Shazar from Manchester phoned Maajid Nawaz to discuss the topic, but before he did so, he took Maajid down memory lane.

Maajid Nawaz, founder of counter-extremism think tank Quilliam, is a former member of Islamist organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir, and his association to the group led to his arrest in Egypt in 2001, and imprisonment until 2006.

He's since come a long way, renouncing his Islamist past, and becoming a prominent critic of Islamism.

This caller remembers Maajid from 23 years ago, when the now LBC Presenter was preaching at his university, attempting to recruit people to the Islamist ideology.

Shazar told the Presenter how proud he of how far Maajid has come.

