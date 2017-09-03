Migrants Aren't To Blame For Wage Drop In UK, Bankers Are: Maajid Nawaz

3 September 2017, 12:58

Maajid Nawaz destroyed the notion that immigration caused a drop in wages for British workers, saying it was the financial crisis instead.

The LBC presenter was quoting a study by experts at the London School of Economics which looked into whether migrants are to blame for suppressing wages, as suggested by prominent Brexiteers.

And they concluded that wages were affected far more by the worldwide banking crisis than they have been by an influx of foreign workers into Britain.

Maajid Nawaz discussed the cause of the 10% drop in wages - and it's not immigrants
Maajid Nawaz discussed the cause of the 10% drop in wages - and it's not immigrants. Picture: LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, Maajid said: "These are simply economists who have done some research and come up with a conclusion and they've tried to identify exactly what caused the 10% drop in real wages for UK workers.

"And it seems to me to be a no-brainer. It was the unprecedented 2008 economic crash, the consequences of which have been discontent, people struggling and finding that money doesn't get them as far as it used to.

"And of course, it contributed to the Brexit vote.

"But it appears that the cause was indeed the economic crash.

"The bankers are more culpable of you feeling worse off than you were 10 years ago than your Romanian neighbours.

"That's simply the truth of the matter, based upon research."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien Theresa May

James O'Brien Highlights Theresa May's Big Belief Problem

Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"