Never Mind The Foie Gras, Why Isn't Anybody Talking About Halal?

Maajid was asking whether it was time to change our attitudes to meat after Michael Gove said he was considering a ban on foie gras.

Foie gras is made by getting a duck or goose and taking a metal rod and forcing it down the duck or gooses throat in order to force feed the animal.

During a conversation about the ethical pro and cons of foie gras, Nigel rang in to ask what Maajid "how do you feel about this hello meat that the Muslim's do?"

He continued that "foie gras is not as cruel as when they slaughter hello meat." Maajid corrected Nigel on his pronunciation explaining that it was pronounced "halal meat."

Maajid Nawaz. Picture: LBC

Maajid said that he believed that "animals should be stunned before they are killed." He continued, "that there is a huge dispute in Muslim theology" about what halal is.

Maajid said that it would be a much easier conversation if we took the word halal out of the debate.

Both Maajid and Nigel agreed that animals should be stunned before being killed, but on the issue of foie gras said that it was torture "in a way."

Maajid's argument was so compelling that Nigel admitted that he would no longer eat foie gras.