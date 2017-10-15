"The Red Poppy Honours Our Fallen Heroes, It Does Not Glamourise War."

Maajid makes the argument for taking the politics out of the poppy.

An anti-war group has been accused of trying to 'indoctrinate' children by encouraging schools to hand out 'white poppies' to their pupils.

The white poppy's popularity has increased in recent years, it purports to represent a pacifistic approach and promote peace, as opposed to "sanitising" and "glamourising" war.

Maajid called for people to wear whatever colour poppy they like, without discussion devolving into virtue signalling.

Maajid asked what could be gained by politicising the poppy. Picture: LBC

He said: "Looks guys let's not diss the red poppy. Promoting peace and opposing war is laudable, but you don't need to do it by dissing the red poppy.

"No, those who wear the red poppy are honouring our fallen heroes.

"By all means promote the white poppy, but don't do it by disrespecting the red poppy."

