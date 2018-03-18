Maajid Nawaz: "Russia's Fingerprints Are All Over It"

Vladimir Putin is uniting both the far-left and far-right in Pro-Russia rhetoric, says Maajid Nawaz. "How curious is that?"

The Foreign Secretary claims the UK has possession of evidence that Russia has been exploring the use of nerve-agent based assassinations, and that the country has been collecting chemical weapons in the last decade.

Boris Johnson said: “We actually have evidence within the last ten years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination, but has also been creating, stockpiling, Novichok.”

But Maajid Nawaz suggests that Vladimir Putin has been able to unite both the far-left and far-right in Pro Russia rhetoric in Britain, asking "How curious is that?"

Maajid Nawaz says "Putin's harvest is coming back home". Picture: LBC

Maajid says "It's no surprise that the people that are now skeptical that Russia was behind this happened to be those extreme ends of our political spectrum.

"So whether it's Corbyn on the one end or those who consider themselves patriots on the other, it's curious that they agree on one thing.

"Russia good, UK bad."