Should London's main shopping streets be fully pedestrianised?

25 February 2018, 14:11

Maajid discussed the issue on his LBC show and heard from a 12-year-old supporting proposals to pedestrianise main shopping streets in London.

Proposals to pedestrianise parts of Oxford Circus, Regent Street and Upper Street in Islington to cut congestion in the capital have been put forward.

Samuel from Ealing said he had asthma and hay fever and fewer cars on the roads would help him tremendously.

Architects have proposed a network of car-free zones that would make it possible to walk from one side of the city to other without having to negotiate traffic.

The proposals, which would see entire blocks of central London pedestrianised, come after the Mayor Sadiq Khan's plans to transform Oxford Street into a car-free zone by end of 2018.

Oxford Street
The proposed pedestrianised Oxford Street. Picture: Evening Standard
Regent Street
An imagined image of pedestrian friendly Regent's Street. Picture: Evening Standard

