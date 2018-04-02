Maajid Nawaz Takes On Vigilante Paedophile Hunter Over Accountability

Child sexual grooming cases that used vigilante evidence increased to 44% in 2016.

Figures show an increase from 11.3% from 2014, as the number of groups targeting online child abusers rose to more than 75%.

Guidance for detectives has instructed them to investigate potential offences by paedophile hunters as well as the suspected abusers.

One paedophile hunter, who did not want to be called a vigilante, told Maajid Nawaz she does it to "protect the children" because the police aren't.

But Maajid questioned her accountability.

"Are you perfect?" he asked.

"No, no-one's perfect" said Lulu from Southend.

"What happens to you if you make a mistake?"

"If I make a mistake I'll own up to it and deal with it."

Maajid asked Lulu if vigilante groups should be set up to hold vigilante paedophile hunters to account but Lulu said: "you don't know what you're talking about!"

"I don't Lulu, which is why I'm not running around trying to hunt paedophiles'.

"I'm leaving it to the police.

"I know I don't know what I'm doing and I suggest nor do you.

"Which is why I'm worried about people like you running around with god complexes."

