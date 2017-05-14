Terrorists Will Start Hacking And It Will Be Much Worse, Says Maajid Nawaz

14 May 2017, 13:00

Terrorists Could Start Cyber-Hacking, Warns Maajid

03:20

Terrorists will have taken notice of the NHS cyber-hacking attack - and the consequences will be much, much worse, says Maajid Nawaz.

Europol says Friday's cyber-attack hit 200,000 victims in over 150 countries and warned there may be many more.

Hospitals in the UK are beginning to get back to normal, although some were still experiencing problems after the global attack which hit 48 NHS trusts in England and 13 Scottish health boards.

That caused widespread disruption, but Maajid warns that terrorists will have seen the effect and the results of their cyber attack would be far more severe.

Maajid suggested the terrorists would be looking to hack into air traffic control systems to cross flight paths, to traffic light systems in major cities.

And he said that should they target the mobile networks and the "cloud", that would leave many of us unable to do even the most basic of things.

Watch his fascinating insight above.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James McVey mental health

James McVey Reveals He Almost Left The Vamps Because Of Mental Health
Nigel Farage Theresa May

Nigel Farage Gives His Verdict On Theresa May's LBC Interview
Hopkins Singh

"Political Correctness Let Grooming Gangs Prosper"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"