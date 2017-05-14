Terrorists Will Start Hacking And It Will Be Much Worse, Says Maajid Nawaz

Terrorists will have taken notice of the NHS cyber-hacking attack - and the consequences will be much, much worse, says Maajid Nawaz.

Europol says Friday's cyber-attack hit 200,000 victims in over 150 countries and warned there may be many more.

Hospitals in the UK are beginning to get back to normal, although some were still experiencing problems after the global attack which hit 48 NHS trusts in England and 13 Scottish health boards.

That caused widespread disruption, but Maajid warns that terrorists will have seen the effect and the results of their cyber attack would be far more severe.

Maajid suggested the terrorists would be looking to hack into air traffic control systems to cross flight paths, to traffic light systems in major cities.

And he said that should they target the mobile networks and the "cloud", that would leave many of us unable to do even the most basic of things.

