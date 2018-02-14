This Jewish Brexiteer Lays Bare The Scale Of Anti-Semitism In Europe

A Jewish lady called Maajid Nawaz to reveal the increasing issues with anti-Semitism across Britain and Europe.

Maajid Nawaz was discussing the controversy over George Soros' £500,000 donation to try to block Brexit, with many people calling the coverage of the story as anti-Semitic.

Responding to a conspiracy theory that a group of Jewish financiers are running the world, Maureen called in to state how ridiculous that is.

She said: "In the UK, we have 70million people. In the whole world, there are 14million Jews. The population of Israel is 7million.

"To think that the Jews have a lobby is absolutely ludicrous."

Maureen insisted she isn't defending Soros because she agrees with his cause. Indeed, she actually voted for Brexit.

She continued: "I voted for Brexit because I was worried about what was happening with anti-Semitism in Europe and I wanted to be out.

"France is absolutely terrible. In the last few years, there have been lots of attacks on Jewish people and the Jews have been leaving France in droves. A lot have come here, a lot have gone to Israel.

"Last month in Poland, 60,000 marched the streets shouting 'Jews Out'. Leaflets appeared on hotels, saying No Jews Allowed."

Maajid believes the increase in anti-Semitism is down to what he calls the "triple threat" - the far left, the far right and the Islamists.