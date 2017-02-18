Now Discussing
18 February 2017, 14:32
Here Daily Beast Editor John Avlon calls on his fellow Americans to be "wide-eyed about the challenges" they face in the midst of the Trump presidency.
'The Trump Administration Are Not At War With The Media But The Truth'
04:34
Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Beast and author of 'Washington's Farewell' spoke to LBC Presenter Maajid Nawaz following President Trump's attack on the media at a press conference this week.