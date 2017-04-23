Maajid: Ukip's Stance On Banning The Burqa Is Un-British

Ukip's Peter Whittle confirmed that Ukip will seek to ban the burqa in public - but Maajid Nawaz, who disagrees with the burqa, says that doing this would be "thoroughly un-British".

Peter Whittle told LBC Ukip will seek to ban the burqa - but Maajid Nawaz, who disagrees with the burqa, says that doing this would be "thoroughly un-British".

Earlier on Ukip's Deputy Leader Peter Whittle joined Andrew Castle to speak about the main policies to be revealed in the party's manifesto.

He said that the party will seek to ban the burqa.

Maajid is not happy - this is what he had to say about it.