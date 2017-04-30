Maajid Left Moved By Vicar's "Powerful" Point On Homophobia In The Church

"There's Never Been A Time When Christianity Has Been Less Moral" A vicar who resigned from his job because the church is "institutionally homophobic" spoke to Maajid Nawaz about the decision. 03:26

Today the first vicar to marry his gay partner quit the Church of England, saying it is "institutionally homophobic". In this clip he makes a very powerful point to Maajid Nawaz.

Andrew Foreshew-Cain was the first Church of England vicar to marry his gay partner, but today (Sunday) he announced he is quitting his job because of the institutionalised homophobia.

He spoke to Maajid Nawaz about his decision, and one point in particular Maajid thought was extremely powerful.

Andrew said: "For the national church to live with a discrimination and a set of attitudes which go so strongly against what is now considered to be...a morality is a problem for them."

He went on: "Equality of treatment of women, equality of treatment of people of different genders and sexualities, is just a given, and if you don't have those views...then a lot of the other things you say about morality and morals are automatically ruled out, because you're seen as being immoral in yourself for your views on those issues.

"And that's the problem. I don't think there's ever been a time when standard Christianity has been seen by the majority of society around it as actually immoral and less moral than the society in which it's placed."

Watch the full clip above to hear what else he had to say.