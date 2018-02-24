Brexit: Tory MP Dominic Grieve Prepared To Vote Against His Government

Tory MP and former Attorney General Dominic Grieve has told LBC that when it comes to Brexit the national interest must come before his party.

He didn’t deny he would vote against the PM even if it meant bringing his party down.

Matt Frei asked him: “Are you prepared to do what’s right for the country even if it means voting against your government and perhaps making it fall?”

Mr Grieve said he “did not want to see his party fall” but acknowledged the country is facing the “difficult prospect of Brexit”.

He said: “The national interest comes before my personal interest and ultimately it must come before my party, because the issue is far too important”.

Earlier this week the Prime Minister and her senior cabinet held discussions at Chequers for eight hours to plot a way forward amid Brexit tensions within the Conservative party.