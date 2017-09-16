Cameron Spin Doctor Says Boris Johnson "Still Very Much A Possibility For Prime Minister"

Craig Oliver told Matt Frei that no one should write off the Foreign Secretary's leadership chances.

Boris Johnson has renewed the claim that the UK will have 350 million pounds a week to spend on the NHS after leaving the EU.

He's set out a detailed vision for Brexit in a 4,000-word article for the Daily Telegraph - just days before the Prime Minister sets out her Brexit blueprint in a speech in Italy.

Craig Oliver, David Cameron's Former Director of Communications, has told LBC it appears the Foreign Secretary still harbours leadership ambitions.

Oliver also warned: "Only a fool would actually name someone as the next potential leader of the Conservative party.". Picture: LBC

He said: "There are a lot of people in Westminster who wouldn't want to see Boris go through to the final two in the country.

"A lot of people think that if Boris got through to the final two it is still a very real possibility that he could become the leader of the Conservative party and at the moment Prime Minister.

"Writing him off, I think you have to be very careful. He certainly has taken a lot of hits.

"It's also true if you are seen as a front runner you will have a target slapped on your back and people will try and damage you.

"Only a fool would actually name somebody and say that they are likely to be the next leader of the Conservative party, the truth is it's incredibly volatile at the moment."

