Former US Teacher Says “Never A Good Idea To Give Us Guns”

A man who taught in the US says teachers don’t want to be armed and the debate is causing anxiety amongst students too.

Luke from St Helens called Matt Frei to discuss his concerns about giving guns to teachers.

The LBC presenter was discussing comments by Donald Trump that his response to the school massacre in Florida last week is to arm teachers and sports coaches.

Luke said: “All of the teachers who I had interactions with and all the children who I heard talking about it, none of them would have liked the teachers to be armed.”

He explained that for children to know that teachers are armed could lead to some very serious consequences.

He gave an example of a teacher needing to intervene in an argument whilst children are aware they are armed.