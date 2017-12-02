Watch Matt Frei's Withering Take On Michael Flynn: It's Lock Him Up Now

"Hillary must be grinning from ear to ear."

Michael Flynn has admitted being dishonest about his links to Russia.

But it's now claimed he made contact with Moscow at the request of the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The White House says the sacked National Security Advisor, who's pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, has only implicated himself.

Matt Frei highlighted the irony of the man who led calls of "Lock her up" during the 2016 Republican National Convention now facing a jail term of his own.

"Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. Hillary must be grinning from ear to ear listening to this," he said. "Of course it's no longer lock her up, it's lock him up.

"He may well end up in jail, in fact the sentence for the charge that he pleaded guilty to is five years."

