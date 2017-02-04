Ken Clarke: I Would Have Been Laughed At If I'd Backed Article 50

Ken Clarke was the only Tory politician to vote against triggering Article 50. Here he tells LBC Presenter Matt Frei why.

Earlier this week MPs voted overwhelmingly to trigger Article 50, which will allow Prime Minister Theresa May to get Brexit negotiations under way.

MPs backed the government's European Union Bill by 498 votes to 114.

Ken Clarke was the only Conservative politician to vote against triggering Article 50.

Speaking to Matt Frei on the LBC Presenter's Saturday morning show, Ken said would have been laughed at had he voted with the rest of his party.

The staunch Remainer said: "I think my views are so well known, and for 50 years I've not only been pro-EU, pro-European, but really quite actively involved in Britain's involvement with the steadily growing European Union.

"That Eurosceptics...would have been utterly amazed if I'd cast a vote in favour of Britain leaving the European Union. I would have been laughed at."

He later went on to tell Matt how he thinks the referendum should never have happened, and that David Cameron did it in order to silence the Eurosceptic backbenchers.

Matt Frei then asked him if he was 'sticking pins in a David Cameron doll?' and this was Ken's response.