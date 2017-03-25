Lord Heseltine: 'May's Absence From The Treaty of Rome Anniversary Defies History'

Lord Michael Heseltine, former Deputy Prime Minister who was sacked by Theresa May after rebelling over Article 50, spoke to Matt Frei on his Saturday morning LBC show.

In this interview Lord Heseltine speaks about his thoughts on the triggering of Article 50, and the Prime Minister's absence from the gathering to mark 60-year anniversary of the Treaty of Rome.

He is less than impressed.