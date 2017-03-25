Lord Heseltine: 'May's Absence From The Treaty of Rome Anniversary Defies History'

25 March 2017, 14:57

Lord Heseltine, former Deputy Prime Minister who was sacked by Theresa May after rebelling over Article 50, spoke to Matt Frei.

04:21

Lord Heseltine said that Theresa May's absence from the Treaty of Rome Anniversary "defies British history" in this interview with Matt Frei.

Lord Michael Heseltine, former Deputy Prime Minister who was sacked by Theresa May after rebelling over Article 50, spoke to Matt Frei on his Saturday morning LBC show.

In this interview Lord Heseltine speaks about his thoughts on the triggering of Article 50, and the Prime Minister's absence from the gathering to mark 60-year anniversary of the Treaty of Rome.

He is less than impressed.

