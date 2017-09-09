Michael Russell: "There Is No Such Thing As A Good Brexit"

9 September 2017, 11:57

The Member of Scottish Parliament said that the UK is looking for "the least bad Brexit."

Interviewed today by Matt Frei on LBC, the Minister for UK Negotiations on Scotland's Place in Europe Michael Russell said "Brexit is going to be very damaging, there isn't such a thing as a good Brexit."

Matt asked: "Where do you see the future of Brexit Britain? Obviously, maybe you think we shouldn't have a Brexit at all."

The MSP for Argyll & Bute said: "Scotland voted not to leave very substantially, every part of Scotland voted that.

"We've been very cooperative, we've tried to work with the UK government on these issues. But our view is that the single market and customs union is the appropriate destination, full stop, and there shouldn't be a transition out of that.

"Brexit is going to be very damaging. There isn't such a thing as a good Brexit, we are looking for the least bad Brexit, and it is membership of the customs union and single market that might provide that."

You can watch the full interview above.

