Romanian Caller: This Brexit Deal Is Unfair On The British

This caller told Matt Frei he's happy that his rights are protected in the Brexit deal but thinks it's wrong that the same can't be said of Britons.

Phase two of Brexit negotiations will start next year, after the UK and EU reached agreement yesterday on the divorce bill, the Irish border and citizens rights.

There is an imbalance, though, between the rights extended to EU citizens living in the UK and their British counterparts in Europe.

Campaigners for British citizens living in Europe are concerned that while EU citizens living in the UK will continue to have the freedom to move and work around Europe, they will not.

Bela called Matt Frei to express his concern about the deal, describing it as "unfair" that his rights as a Romanian were now superior to those offered to Brits.

He said: "I'm really happy with the fact that I will be able to continue with my life here [in the UK] and carry on working, keep my right to remain here and have my parents visit me.

"But I don't know how this deal really works for you guys, I think it was a bit unfair for you.

"It's unfair even for Brexiteers, they were lied to and misled in a really, really wrong way. They weren't told they would have to pay £39bn to be in a worse position than they were before.

"Basically, you are paying £39bn and having less freedoms and less opportunities than you had before and I think it's wrong. It's really wrong."

