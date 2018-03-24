Tony Lloyd Tells Matt Frei "I'm Not Part Of Any Stalinist Coup"

24 March 2018, 11:28

Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of a "Stalinist purge" after replacing Owen Smith with Tony Lloyd as shadow Northern Ireland secretary.

Mr Smith was removed from his position after calling for a second EU referendum in a newspaper article.

He is replaced by the MP for Rochdale Tony Lloyd, a former police and crime commissioner for Greater Manchester.

But the pro-European former Northern Ireland Secretary Lord Peter Hain called the move "a terrible Stalinist purge."

Tony Lloyd told Matt Frei: "Peter is a friend of mine, but I don't recognise the fact that I'm part of a Stalinist coup."

Matt Frei then asked the newly appointment secretary why the British people couldn't have a second EU vote.

"It's simply not where the country's at" Mr Lloyd said.

"The job of the opposition is to be saying very clearly our expectation is that the deal that comes back from Brussels is one that's in the interest of the people of the United Kingdom, whichever part of the United Kingdom.

"It most certainly does involve no hard border in Ireland."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

New UK Police Memorial

UK Police Memorial: Help LBC Raise Vital Funds To Remember Fallen PCs

2 days ago

James O'Brien was left baffled by Jean

Brexiteer Tells James O'Brien To Stop Giving Her Facts During Argument

3 days ago

James O'Brien labelled Cathy "crackers"

James O'Brien Takes On A Conspiracy Theorist Who Gets Her News From Ukip And YouTube

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile