Union Boss Passionately Defends Corbyn's Labour Leadership

25 February 2017, 11:42

Matt Frei Spoke To Mick Whelan

Here Aslef boss Mick Whelan passionately defends Jeremy Corbyn's Labour leadership to a sceptical Matt Frei.

02:47

David Miliband has said Labour is furthest from power it has ever been in the last 50 year.

Here Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan defends the Labour leader to Saturday morning LBC Presenter Matt Frei, who is a little skeptical. 

Matt said: "The very idea that you think you can form the next government under the current leadership without a fundamental rethink of what your party stands for.

"And I am not just talking about, you know, the narrow problem of Brexit, and Jeremy Corbyn. I'm talking about the really big issue - what is the point of Labour, in the 21st century?

"Is it possible that you're going down the same route as the Liberal party a century ago? 

"The kind of tectonic plates of politics are moving so fundamentally that your party falls through the cracks in the era of automation, when manufacturing industry just isn't what it was before, that you have to fundamentally re-think what the Labour party is all about?" 

Watch to hear the union boss's response. 

           

