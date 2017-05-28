The Dad Who Didn't Let His Daughter Go To Tragic Ariana Grande Concert

"I should be planning my daughter's funeral," this Dad told LBC, after revealing his daughter wanted to go to the tragic Ariana Grande concert, but he wouldn't let her.

Jake from Finsbury Park called Matthew Stadlen two of his 15-year-old daughter's friends were wounded in the attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

He wouldn't let his daughter go because she was in the middle of her exams and he said he is coming to terms with feeling his daughter had cheated death.

He said: "It's been a really strange week. Technically, and I'm grateful that I'm not, but I should be planning my daughter's funeral.

"But I said no and wouldn't buy her the tickets to go and see the concert on Monday.

"It's left me with a weird feeling. It could have happened to me and it hasn't happened to me, thank God. But indirectly it feels like it has happened to me."